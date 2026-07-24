Machail Mata Yatra Movement Suspended Till July 27 Due To Bad Weather
JAMMU, July 24: The Kishtwar district administration has suspended the movement of pilgrims for the annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra from July 25 to July 27 due to continuous inclement weather and safety concerns. See Advisory Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, July 24: The Kishtwar district administration has suspended the movement of pilgrims for the annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra from July 25 to July 27 due to continuous inclement weather and safety concerns.
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