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Home / Latest News / Machail Mata Yatra Movement Suspended Till July 27 Due To Bad Weather

Machail Mata Yatra Movement Suspended Till July 27 Due To Bad Weather

JAMMU, July 24: The Kishtwar district administration has suspended the movement of pilgrims for the annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra from July 25 to July 27 due to continuous inclement weather and safety concerns. See Advisory Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
03:14 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 24: The Kishtwar district administration has suspended the movement of pilgrims for the annual Shri Machail Mata Yatra from July 25 to July 27 due to continuous inclement weather and safety concerns.

See Advisory Click Here......

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