Jammu, Jul 1: Pilgrimages to the Machail Mata and Mindhal Mata shrines in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district remained suspended on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions triggered by heavy monsoon rain, officials said.

The district administration said the decision was taken in view of incessant rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of shooting stones to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

"In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing across Kishtwar, including continuous rainfall, slippery road conditions and the risk of shooting stones, both the Machail Mata Yatra and the Mindhal Mata Yatra shall remain suspended on Wednesday," an official said.

Pillgrims have been advised not to undertake the journey and to remain at their homes or other safe locations until further advisories are issued.

The Machail Mata yatra in the scenic Paddar valley began on April 14 with the reopening of the doors of the 9,705-foot-high shrine following the winter closure. Around 90,000 devotees have visited the shrine so far this year.

The annual Mindhal Mata Yatra commenced on June 1 with the departure of the holy Charri (mace) from Balasu village to Mindhal Darbar in Pangi, Himachal Pradesh.

Last year, a devastating cloudburst struck Chisoti village -- the gateway to the Machail Mata shrine -- on August 14, leaving 63 people, mostly devotees, dead, injuring scores of others, and leaving around 30 people missing.