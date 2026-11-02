MAAsterG’s divine wisdom resonates in Dubai

Excelsior Correspondent

DUBAI, Nov 1: A unique confluence of music, devotion and spiritual wisdom unfolded at ‘Anhad Naad — Bhajan Clubbing with MAAsterG’, held at Glendale International School here.

Organised by Canfield in collaboration with the God Home Journey Foundation, the special event featured MAAsterG as the guest of honour. The presence of devotional singers Mahavir Sharma, Bihari Das from Vrindavan, Alpita Kamra, India’s first YouTube singer Siddharth Slathia and Bollywood singer Gurashish Singh added value to the evening.

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Special guests at the event included Dr. Bu Abdullah, prominent Emirati entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist; community leader and entrepreneur Veena Uttamchandani; Ambassador Laila Rahal El Atfani (Crown Senator of The Royal House of Queen Sheba and Founder and CEO of Women Business Circle/ Business Gate); Emirati actor Abdullah Al Jafali; and entrepreneur and philanthropist Rizwan Adatia. The presence of Sindhi businessman Ram Kumar Tolani further enhanced the occasion. Through Bhajans and music, attendees had the opportunity to come together and experience spiritual joy.

In his Vaani, MAAsterG explained the true meaning of a Bhajan, saying that when God is placed at the forefront of a song, it becomes a Bhajan.

He also spoke about the importance of love.

A handout stated that for the past 18 years, MAAsterG shared his experiences (through discourses called ‘Vaanis’) with lakhs of people.

In December 2023, he decided to spread this wisdom across the world under the name “MAAsterG”, by launching “Mission 800 Crore”—a vision to reach the last person on Earth with the message, “Happiness Guaranteed.” His sermons are freely available on his YouTube channels, “MAAsterG” and “God Home Journey.”