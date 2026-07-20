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Home / Latest News / 'Maaro Sir': Video Of Protester Confronting Police During Parliament March Goes Viral

'Maaro Sir': Video Of Protester Confronting Police During Parliament March Goes Viral

New Delhi, Jul 20: While many dispersed amid the police crackdown in the heart of Delhi on Monday, a protester stood his ground, repeatedly saying "maaro sir, maaro", not flinching once as the members of the force obliged. The incident...

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Daily Excelsior
05:18 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Jul 20: While many dispersed amid the police crackdown in the heart of Delhi on Monday, a protester stood his ground, repeatedly saying "maaro sir, maaro", not flinching once as the members of the force obliged.

The incident was caught on video during a Parliament march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), as protesters climbed heavy barricades, braved lathi-charges, and contended with tear gas shells.

The viral video showed the man, clad in T-shirt and trousers, standing face-to-face with a group of security personnel armed with lathis, repeatedly saying, "maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir)."

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The marchers, a large number of whom were students, were stopped at several points in central Delhi. (Agencies)

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