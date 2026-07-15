Maanay, Nitya clinch UTT J&K TT titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Maanay Mansotra and Nitya Arora emerged as the Men's and Women's Singles champions respectively at the 2nd UTT J&K Ranking Table Tennis Championships 2026, which concluded after three days of thrilling competition featuring more than 230 paddlers from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Maanay Mansotra defeated Akash by 3-2 in a closely contested Men's Singles final to clinch the title. Earlier, he outplayed Nitin by 3-1 in the semifinals, while Akash edged past Akhilesh by 3-2 to set up the title clash. In the Women's Singles final, Nitya Arora defeated Mishthi Aggarwal by 3-1 to lift the championship.

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The tournament showcased the emerging talent of the Union Territory, with Syrah Dewan stealing the limelight by winning three gold medals in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 girls' categories. Samar Dev Bansal also enjoyed a memorable outing, winning the Under-15 and Under-17 boys' titles. Satvik Nischal, Myrah Dewan and Nitya Arora also secured three medals each in different age groups, underlining the depth of young talent in J&K table tennis.

The championship marked the beginning of the domestic season, with the focus on preparing players for the National Championships scheduled in January 2027.

Rajeev Sharma, President of the Tenikoit Association of India, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Organised by the Table Tennis Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council under the initiatives "My Youth My Pride" and "Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan", the championship served as an important platform for identifying promising players for future national competitions.

In the Hopes Under-11 Girls category, Syrah Dewan won the title while Aadhya Sharma finished runner-up. Satvik Nischal emerged champion in the Hopes Under-11 Boys event, with Anushthan Gupta securing the second position. Akshaj Garg claimed the Cadet Under-13 Boys title ahead of Satvik Nischal, while Syrah Dewan added another gold by winning the Cadet Under-13 Girls event, defeating Ridhimee.

In the Sub-Junior Under-15 category, Samar Dev Bansal defeated Satvik Nischal to win the boys' title, while Syrah Dewan overcame Myrah Dewan to clinch the girls' championship. Samar Dev Bansal completed a double by winning the Junior Under-17 Boys title over Eeshan Gupta, while Nitya Arora lifted the Junior Under-17 Girls crown by defeating Myrah Dewan. Mishthi Aggarwal won the Junior Under-19 Girls title with Nitya Arora finishing runner-up.

Prominent among those present were Satbir Singh, Ajya Sharma, Arshi (Manager, Indoor Sports Complex), Maninder Singh, Rajan Sharma, Meenu Rajesh, Vasu Dewan, Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra, Gurvinder Singh (NIS Coach), Asad Sharma (NIS Coach), Naveen Nischal and Ankit Sharma.