M/s Comtech ignores SHA final notice; fails to deposit Rs 21.48-cr penalty, workers’ PF dues

*SHA yet to take action against vendor

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 18: Despite imposing a penalty of Rs 21.48 crore and issuing a final compliance notice, the State Health Agency (SHA), J&K, has failed to ensure recovery of the amount from M/s Comtech Solutions or secure crores of rupees in alleged outstanding Provident Fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contributions of personnel engaged by the firm, raising serious questions over enforcement and accountability.

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The agency has reportedly neither deposited the penalty amount in the designated SHA account nor cleared the outstanding statutory dues within the stipulated seven-day period. More concerning is the absence of any publicly known decisive punitive action by the SHA or the PF authorities, even as the company's contract is set to expire on October 31.

The alleged default affects Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs), Data Entry Operators (DEOs) and Helpers engaged under the different schemes. The engaged personnel have raised concerns over the alleged non-deposition of their statutory contributions, with employees fearing that their hard-earned savings could remain unsettled after the vendor exits.

The PF office in Srinagar has reportedly initiated an investigation into the alleged non-remittance after Excelsior highlighted the issue earlier. However, with the contractual deadline approaching rapidly, the pace and outcome of the probe have come under scrutiny. The authorities are yet to make clear what concrete steps have been taken to establish the extent of the default, secure the outstanding contributions and hold the agency accountable.

The allegations are particularly serious as employees claim that PF contributions were deducted from their salaries for around 15 months but were not deposited with the concerned authorities. In their representation earlier, PMAMs had cited approximately Rs 52,170 per person in pending PF dues over the period.

Earlier on October 7, the SHA issued a final compliance notice directing M/s Comtech Solutions to deposit Rs 21,48,75,600 and submit documentary proof, including month-wise details and challans, of EPF and ESIC remittances. The action followed earlier directions and show-cause proceedings over alleged violations of contractual obligations.

The SHA had observed that documents furnished by the agency indicated that EPF contributions had been deposited only up to August 2025, pointing towards continued non-compliance thereafter.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, no FIR has reportedly been registered against the firm so far. The lack of visible action has raised questions over whether the authorities will act before the contract expires or allow the matter to remain unresolved.

With October 31 fast approaching, the SHA and PF authorities face mounting pressure to verify liabilities, initiate appropriate proceedings and ensure that employees' statutory dues are protected. Any further delay could complicate recovery and leave affected workers facing prolonged uncertainty over their savings and social security benefits.