Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, and the University of Jammu entered the final of the 22nd All India Vice-Chancellor T20 Cricket Tournament after registering victories in their respective semi-final matches at Jammu University Ground on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, LUVAS Hisar defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh, by 79 runs. Batting first, LUVAS scored 146 runs before being bowled out in 19 overs. In reply, Panjab University was bundled out for 67 runs in 14 overs.

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In the second semi-final, the University of Jammu defeated the University of Kashmir by 22 runs. Jammu University posted 160 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs, while Kashmir University managed 138 runs for seven wickets in its allotted 20 overs.

SKUAST-Jammu Vice-Chancellor Prof B N Tripathi witnessed the second semi-final and encouraged the participating teams. He appreciated the sporting spirit displayed by the players and presented the Man of the Match award to the outstanding performer.

The final between LUVAS Hisar and the University of Jammu will be played at SKUAST-Jammu Cricket Stadium, Chatha, on November 23 at 10:30 am.