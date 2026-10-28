Luthra highlights Omar Govt’s welfare schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Former MLA and vice president of the women wing of the J&K National Conference, Bimla Luthra highlighted various welfare schemes and developmental initiatives undertaken by the Omar Abdullah-led Government for the empowerment of women.

Addressing a meeting of women workers at Bishnah today, which was organized by Nisha Devi, Bimla Luthra said that the previous BJP Government had neglected the concerns of women, particularly those living in rural areas. She emphasised that the Omar Abdullah-led Government was committed to addressing public grievances and improving the living conditions of women folk.

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During the meeting, women workers raised several issues concerning the benefits of old-age pensions, widow pensions, disability pensions, water and hand pumps. Bimla Luthra patiently listened to their concerns and assured them that their genuine grievances would be brought to the notice of the concerned ministers.

The former MLA also highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken during the two years of the Omar Abdullah-led Government, particularly in the sectors of education, healthcare, roads, electricity and drinking water. She said that strengthening public infrastructure and ensuring better access to essential services remained important priorities of the Government.

Luthra further highlighted the achievements of Omar led Government for free travel of women on Government operated e-buses, enhanced old age pension/disabled/ widow pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 below 80 years and Rs 2000 for those above 80 years and enhancement of marriage assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for eligible girls.

She urged the women workers to strengthen the party at the grassroot level, remain connected with the public and ensure that the concerns of women folk and especially those from rural areas are heard. She reiterated that National Conference would continue to raise public issues and work towards the welfare, dignity and empowerment of women.