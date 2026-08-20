Lupin, Tenpoint Therapeutics enter into partnership to commercialise YUVEZZI

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm VISUfarma BV has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Visus Therapeutics Inc to commercialise YUVEZZI, an ophthalmic product indicated for the treatment of loss of clear close-up vision in adults, in specified global markets.

The licensing pact with Visus Therapeutics Inc, a wholly-owned arm of Tenpoint Therapeutics Holding Ltd, provides VISUfarma exclusive rights to undertake regulatory activities, commercialisation, marketing, promotion, distribution and sale of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, in the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, VISUfarma will make a strategic investment in Visus.

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Tenpoint and Visus, individually or collectively, will also be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales, it added.

The total potential consideration under the agreement is up to 75 million euros through to first commercial sales in the territory, the company said.

It comprises a 20 million euro strategic investment in the capital stock of Visus or its parent entity through a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) instrument, which provides the right to receive capital stock of Visus or its parent entity upon the occurrence of specified equity financing or public listing events, and up to 55 million euro in regulatory and commercial milestone payments, the filing added.

In addition, the agreement provides for royalty payments based on net sales and sales milestone payments upon achievement of specified sales thresholds in the Licensed Territories, in accordance with the terms of the agreement, it added.

"Building on the strategic acquisition of VISUfarma, this partnership further strengthens our vision care franchise and expands our presence across key European markets," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

She further said, "The addition of YUVEZZI underscores our commitment to broadening access to differentiated therapies, improving patient outcomes, and reinforcing our leadership in eye care across the licensed territories."

Tenpoint CEO Henric Bjarke said, "Lupin's strong commercial operations span major European markets, and its specialty ophthalmology company VISUfarma's long-standing presence in eyecare makes them an excellent partner. We look forward to working together as we bring YUVEZZI to Europe."

The company said that, as the first and only approved once-daily, dual-agent eye drop for presbyopia, YUVEZZI represents a significant advancement in eye care.

Presbyopia is a condition when eyes gradually lose the ability to see things clearly up close. (PTI)