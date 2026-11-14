Lung cancer prevention in a Changing World: Beyond Tobacco

Dr Deepak Abrol

Lung cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, presenting a significant challenge to healthcare systems. Traditionally, the disease has been closely associated with tobacco consumption, with smoking recognised as its most established risk factor. However, the increasing incidence of lung cancer among individuals who have never smoked has brought greater attention to other contributing factors, including environmental pollution, occupational exposures, lifestyle choices and genetic susceptibility. This evolving understanding highlights the need to move beyond a tobacco-centric approach and recognise lung cancer as a disease influenced by multiple, often interconnected factors.

For regions such as Jammu, understanding these risk factors is particularly relevant. Environmental conditions and patterns of household and occupational exposure can have long-term implications for respiratory health. Indoor air pollution, particularly from the use of biomass fuels for cooking and heating, can expose individuals to harmful particulate matter over extended periods. In households with inadequate ventilation, this exposure may be particularly significant for those who spend considerable time indoors. Similarly, outdoor air pollution arising from vehicular emissions, industrial activities and suspended particulate matter can contribute to prolonged exposure to pollutants that affect lung health.

Advertisement

Occupational exposure is another important consideration. Individuals working in construction, mining, manufacturing and other industrial sectors may come into contact with substances such as asbestos, silica dust, diesel exhaust and other recognised carcinogens. The health effects of these exposures may develop over several years, making workplace safety, protective equipment and regular occupational health assessments essential. Second-hand smoke also remains a concern, as non-smokers exposed to tobacco smoke at home or in public spaces can face an increased risk of developing lung cancer.

While environmental and occupational exposures are established areas of concern, individual lifestyle choices also influence overall health and disease vulnerability. Physical inactivity and poor dietary habits can contribute to broader health risks, although their independent association with lung cancer is less clearly established than that of tobacco and certain environmental carcinogens. Maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity and avoiding harmful exposures are important components of preventive healthcare. Nevertheless, it is important to recognise that lung cancer can affect individuals who have never smoked and those who otherwise maintain a healthy lifestyle. The disease is not always attributable to a single identifiable cause.

One of the most significant challenges in managing lung cancer is that it can progress without producing noticeable symptoms in its early stages. When symptoms eventually appear, they may resemble those of common respiratory conditions, leading individuals to delay seeking medical attention. A persistent or worsening cough, coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, chest pain, breathlessness and recurrent respiratory infections are some of the warning signs that require medical evaluation. Although these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer, their persistence should not be overlooked, particularly among individuals with known risk factors.

This lack of specific early symptoms is one of the reasons why a considerable proportion of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages. By the time patients seek medical attention, the disease may have spread to other parts of the body, making treatment more complex. Limited awareness, delayed consultations and inadequate access to specialised diagnostic facilities can further contribute to this challenge. Improving awareness about early warning signs and encouraging timely medical evaluation are therefore essential to improving the chances of diagnosis at a more treatable stage.

Alongside symptom awareness, preventive screening has an important role in identifying lung cancer among individuals who may be at increased risk. Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is an established screening method that uses a lower radiation dose than conventional CT scans to examine the lungs and identify suspicious nodules before symptoms develop. Evidence from screening studies has demonstrated that LDCT can help detect lung cancer at an earlier stage and improve outcomes among appropriately selected high-risk individuals.

However, lung cancer screening is not recommended as a routine investigation for everyone. Eligibility is generally based on factors such as age and smoking history, in accordance with clinical guidelines and individual risk assessment. Individuals with a significant history of tobacco smoking should discuss their eligibility for LDCT screening with a healthcare professional. Those who have never smoked but have concerns about prolonged occupational exposure, environmental pollutants or a family history of lung cancer should also seek medical advice to understand their individual risk and whether further evaluation is warranted. It is important to distinguish screening from diagnostic testing: individuals experiencing persistent symptoms should undergo appropriate medical evaluation rather than relying on a routine screening scan.

Preventing lung cancer also requires addressing the exposures that contribute to its development. Tobacco cessation remains one of the most effective measures for reducing risk, while avoiding second-hand smoke is equally important. At the household level, improving ventilation and reducing exposure to smoke from biomass fuels can help minimise indoor air pollution. Workplaces must prioritise occupational safety through appropriate protective equipment, exposure monitoring and adherence to safety regulations. At a broader level, efforts to improve air quality and reduce environmental pollution must become an integral part of public health planning.

Healthcare professionals and specialised oncology centres also have a critical role in strengthening this response. Greater awareness among primary healthcare providers can help identify individuals who require further investigation and ensure timely referrals. Improving access to diagnostic facilities, including imaging and biopsy services, can reduce delays in confirming a diagnosis. Equally important is ensuring that patients have access to multidisciplinary cancer care, where treatment decisions are guided by the stage of the disease, tumour characteristics and the individual's overall health.

Ultimately, addressing the burden of lung cancer requires a comprehensive approach that brings together prevention, environmental health, occupational safety, risk-based screening and timely diagnosis. While tobacco control must remain a priority, the growing recognition of lung cancer among non-smokers makes it essential to broaden public understanding of the disease and its contributing factors.

Lung cancer cannot be conquered in oncology hospitals alone. The fight must begin in our homes, workplaces, schools and communities, as well as through the collective responsibility to protect the environment we breathe. Greater awareness, healthier surroundings, appropriate preventive screening and timely medical intervention can collectively contribute to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for individuals affected by lung cancer.

As a cancer aware society we should learn to be Onco Smart and be proactive in taking preventive steps to lead a healthy life.

(The author is Sr. Consultant Radiation Oncology, American Oncology Institute, Jammu)