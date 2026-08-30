Lucknow, Aug 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Lucknow's development was closely linked to Uttar Pradesh's progress and praised state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending full cooperation to development projects in the state capital.

Speaking at an event for the foundation laying of 12 projects aimed at developing Lucknow Cantonment as a model cantonment, Singh said the projects represented more than construction works and were a commitment towards the cantonment's future.

He said cooperation between the Centre and the state government helped accelerate development.

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The projects include initiatives for a cleaner cantonment, improved water supply, better educational opportunities for children, enhanced sporting facilities for youth, healthcare, modern technology and improved traffic and parking management, he said.

Singh said the Modi government's broader vision was to take India towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

"Developed India does not mean only big projects and modern buildings. Developed India means that children get good education, clean water reaches family homes, a young person gets an opportunity to play and showcase his talent, and a child with disability does not feel left behind in society. I believe this is true development," he said.

He noted that the journey towards a developed India should reach every neighbourhood, settlement and family and not remain confined to cities.

Referring to the renaming of several markets in Lucknow Cantonment, Singh said names associated with the British era had been replaced with those of prominent personalities of India's freedom struggle and national life.

Royal Artillery Bazar has been renamed Ekta Bazar, British Cavalry Bazar as Uda Devi Bazar, British Infantry Bazar as Matadin Valmiki Bazar, another British Infantry Bazar as Mangal Pandey Bazar, and Kanedy Market as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Market. He said the initiative aimed to connect future generations with India's heritage and inspire them towards national service.

Speaking earlier, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had embarked on a new journey of security and good governance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh.

Recalling the past conditions of Lucknow, he stated, "Twenty years ago, there was a sign at Lucknow railway station that said, 'Smile, you are in Lucknow.' However, due to traffic jams, narrow lanes, and dirt in Lucknow, instead of smiling, people were often left in tears. Now, Lucknow has acquired a new identity as a modern smart city while retaining its heritage."

Adityanath said the city combined its historical legacy, including the contributions of Uda Devi and Maharaja Bijli Pasi, with modern defence manufacturing, including BrahMos missiles.

He also highlighted Lucknow's traditional 'chikankari' craft and referred to UNESCO's recognition of the city as a City of Gastronomy.

The cantonment would benefit both military personnel and civilians living in the area through modern and advanced facilities, Adityanath said.

He said Uttar Pradesh had emerged from the problems of scarcity, disorder and unrest that, according to him, characterised the state before 2017 and had now become a growth engine of India's economy.

On defence manufacturing, Adityanath said six defence manufacturing corridors were being established in Uttar Pradesh under the Centre's initiatives.

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath, along with around 4,000 attendees, also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other senior dignitaries were present at the event. (Agencies)