Lucknow fire: SIT gathers evidence, meets hospitalised victims; report due in 7 days

LUCKNOW, Jun 23 : A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fire tragedy in Lucknow, which claimed 15 lives, visited the incident site on Tuesday.

Following their site visit, the SIT members met with the injured individuals who are currently receiving treatment at KGMU to gather information about the incident.

Additionally, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected crucial evidence from the site, the UP government said in a statement.

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The SIT members, Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, and Praveen Kumar, ADG of the Lucknow Zone, arrived at the site in the morning. They conducted a thorough inspection of the entire building for over an hour.

"Photographs of the site have been taken from various angles, and evidence is being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after all stages of the inquiry are completed," Abhijat said.

ADG Praveen Kumar informed that the team performed a meticulous inspection of the site. "Alongside them, the forensic team gathered all critical evidence, based on which several individuals will be questioned," he added.

Kumar noted that the responsibilities of every department linked to the incident have been included in the investigation's scope.

Information will also be collected from the fire victims, and the investigation report will be submitted to the government within the prescribed timeline. After inspecting the site, the SIT also met with the injured victims at KGMU.

At the site, FSL Director Adarsh Kumar and his team of experts collected important evidence, including debris, burnt equipment, electrical wires, and other samples.

The SIT has been tasked with submitting its report within seven days. So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and four officials have been suspended, according to the statement. (PTI)