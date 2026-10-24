LUCKNOW, Oct 23: Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma on Friday rejected the bail applications of model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer alias Danish in the murder case of Lucknow-based cafe owner Shiva Sharma.

The court observed that the accused were not entitled to bail as the case was serious in nature and was triable by a sessions court.

The trio were arrested from an apartment in Nagpur on October 20.

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After being brought to Lucknow on transit remand, they were questioned for more than six hours on Thursday, before being produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Balwan Kumar Bhartim, who remanded them to judicial custody for 10 days.

Police have also sent their mobile phones and other items for forensic analysis.

Sharma (28) died after allegedly falling from the balcony of an apartment in the Balu Adda area of Lucknow on October 9.

His mother lodged a murder case against Shraddha (31), alleging that her son was assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the apartment.

Police initially treated the incident as an accidental death, but registered a murder case later following the family's allegations. (PTI)