LUB J&K delegation raises issue of Industrial Package

Ishant nominated as State Incharge for Skill & ITI Development

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: A five-member delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), J&K participated in a three-day All India Working and Executive Committee Meeting of LUB held in Ayodhya from September 6 to 8, 2026.

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The delegation comprised Parveen Pargal, National Executive Member and Prabhari J&K; Dinesh Gupta, State president; Aagam Jain, State general secretary; Ishant Gupta, State treasurer and Rajinder Sadotra, State joint treasurer.

During meeting, the J&K delegation strongly raised the issues being faced by the industries and MSMEs in J&K and stressed the urgent need for a fresh and effective industrial incentive package.

The delegation said that industries in J&K face higher transportation and logistics costs, distance from major markets and raw material sources and other geographical disadvantages. Therefore, special incentives and policy support are essential for the survival, growth and competitiveness of industries in the region.

The national leadership of LUB assured the J&K delegation that the issue would be taken up at the highest appropriate level and a meeting with Union Home Secretary is expected in coming days, where issues related to the industrial package and incentives for J&K would be raised.

During the National Executive Meeting, a team for Skill Development and ITIs was also nominated for Jammu & Kashmir and Ishant Gupta was nominated as State Incharge, J&K, while Rajinder Sadotra was nominated as State Co-Incharge. Raghav Gupta and Sandeep Gupta were nominated as Coordinators, J&K. The team will work towards strengthening skill development initiatives and coordination with ITIs in Jammu & Kashmir.

During meeting, State LUB president, Dinesh Gupta and State general secretary, Aagam Jain also presented the detailed State Vrit (State Report) of J&K before the national leadership, highlighting organizational activities, membership growth, expansion and various initiatives undertaken by LUB J&K.

The J&K delegation also interacted with national office bearers and representatives from different States.