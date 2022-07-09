Lt Governor visits SKIMS Hospital to meet pilgrims injured during cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave

Lt Governor visits SKIMS Hospital meets pilgrims injured during cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave meets pilgrims injured during cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave; Enquires about their well being Directs doctors to provide all possible treatment for the speedy recovery of the injured

Srinagar, July 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited SKIMS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday’s unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave.

The Lt Governor met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their speedy recovery.

The Lt Governor went around the wards where injured were receiving treatment, and enquired about their well-being.

Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul, Director SKIMS briefed the Lt Governor on the health facilities being extended to the injured pilgrims for their treatment.

It was informed that seven pilgrims who were injured during the tragic cloudburst are under-going treatment at the Hospital and being monitored by senior health staff.

Later, the Lt Governor also visited PCR, Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Mohd Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officers of Civil and Police Administration accompanied the Lt Governor.