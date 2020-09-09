Lt Governor reviews developmental scenario of Kathua

*Takes serious note of slow pace of PMGSY projects

KATHUA, Sept 9: Comprehensive mechanism is being put in place for carrying out developmental activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Ongoing development works are being monitored for their implementation in right earnest.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks during his visit to Kathua district to review the developmental scenario of the district. During his visit, the Lt Governor met various public representatives and delegations to get first hand appraisal of local issues and developmental aspirations of the people of the District.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 31.77 cr and laid e-foundation for projects costing Rs 18.87 cr.

Hirdesh Kumar, Commis-sioner/ Secretary, Transport Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; HoDs of various departments and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called for regular review of mega projects including industrial Biotechn-ology Park, GMC Kathua to ensure their timely completion.

He observed that while formulating the district plan, convergence must be encouraged and special efforts must be put in to narrow the target achievement gaps. Plan must be practical and feasible to fulfill people’s aspirations, he added.

He asked the officers to lay special focus on prompt service delivery through speedy and timely disposal of public grievances and further directed them to mobilize all the available resources for completion of all ongoing and languishing projects. Stressing on inter-department coordination, he asked the officers to remove the bottlenecks, coming in the way of completion of any project, in a time bound manner.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on the saturation of Centrally Sponsored & individual beneficiary oriented schemes. He directed the concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries under these schemes.

He also directed the concerned officers to meet deadline of September 30 for 100% Aadhaar Seeding of Ration Cards, Aadhar Generation, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registration, besides other individual beneficiary oriented schemes.

On issuance of Domicile Certificates, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to speed up the process and take special initiatives to clear the pendency.

Taking cognizance of the seepage incidents in border bunkers made for the families of border residents, the Lt Governor directed to hold enquiry so that responsibility could be fixed for lapse, if any.

Regarding MGNREGA payments, he directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure payments of wages within 15 days and further directed him to ensure MGNREGA wage payments through PRI’s of respective areas.

Taking serious note of the slow pace of the PMGSY projects in the district, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of works to complete them within stipulated time.

On the Educational front, the Lt Government directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a plan to cover 52 identified schools having no provision of water or electricity, so that necessary steps can be taken to ensure that 100% educational institutions are equipped with such basic amenities. He also called for taking up works under Convergence while planning the projects.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, O.P. Bhagat gave a detailed District profile and briefed the Lt Governor about all the vital details of projects and expenditures of the district, besides implementation of various welfare schemes.

Continuing his public outreach programme, the Lt Governor met various public representatives and delegations including BDC Chairpersons; Sarpanches & Panches; Women Sarpanches & Panches; delegation of Sarpanches and local representatives of border areas; ULB representatives; delegations of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities; Industrialists; Youth delegation; Progressive farmers and Horticulturists; members of Bar Association and representatives of various political parties included BJP, Congress, JKNPP and BSP who projected their concerning issues and demands pertaining to empowerment of PRI’s & ULB’s; bifurcation of big Panchayats; playfield for every Panchayat; approval of town Sewerage Plan; compensation for eroded land due to floods; mobile schools; Tribal Scholarship; effective implementation of welfare schemes; Special Revenue Tribunal to clear pendency; Medical Insurance and term insurance for Advocates on the line of Delhi ; restoration of Dogra Certificate, special recruitments in Kandi and Pahadi areas etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is taking comprehensive measures by reaching out to the people to resolve their issues and grievances. The UT Government is resolute to empower BDCs, PRIs & ULBs. Various measures have already been taken and more steps will be initiated in this direction, he added.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be addressed on merit and also issued on the spot directions in respect of some issues projected during the interaction. He asked the people to provide valuable feedback about the working of the Government to make it more accountable.