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Lt Governor pays tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 23: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh on his Janm-Jayanti. "An enlightened statesman & progressive thinker, he introduced far-reaching reforms for the welfare & empowerment of the people. His ideals of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh on his Janm-Jayanti.

"An enlightened statesman & progressive thinker, he introduced far-reaching reforms for the welfare & empowerment of the people. His ideals of public service, equality & inclusive development continue to guide us all", LG said in a post on X.

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