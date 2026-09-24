Lt Governor pays tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh on his Janm-Jayanti.

"An enlightened statesman & progressive thinker, he introduced far-reaching reforms for the welfare & empowerment of the people. His ideals of public service, equality & inclusive development continue to guide us all", LG said in a post on X.