Lt Governor chairs 81st Kashmir University Council meet

Calls on academia to identify challenges & prepare plan for implementation of NEP, making Higher Education more effective & vibrant

Dedicated research should be done to address Drug de-addiction & improving mental health of people: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today chaired the 81st Kashmir University Council meet, here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, sought a detailed report on the activities and various initiatives taken by the University of Kashmir and advised the University authorities to take comprehensive measures for strengthening the academic and research environment in the University.

Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir gave a PowerPoint presentation regarding the initiatives and achievements of the University, highlighting various administrative, academic, financial, and examination related reforms and research breakthroughs made by the University. He apprised the chair about new programs introduced, research and extension activities, collaborations and linkages with universities around the world, recent research collaborations, and MoUs signed.

Achievements of Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI) and Centre of Excellence for Glaciological Research were also highlighted during the meeting, besides IT Initiatives, ICT related activities, Innovation and Incubation Facilities, Extension and Outreach programs, and Infrastructure Development and Up gradation.

The Lt Governor called on academia to identify the challenges in the implementation of NEP 2020 and prepare a plan accordingly, thus making the Higher Education sector effective, result-oriented, and more vibrant.

The Lt Governor asked the University Administration to prepare a roadmap to bring in qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the University, strengthening the research ecosystem, besides upgradation of infrastructural facilities and various academic & research programmes on varied subjects, with special focus on most recent advancements.

The Lt Governor observed that best methods of teaching should be adopted along with the regular capacity building of teaching faculties of the university campuses, incorporating students’ feedback and making qualitative improvement in the assessment of the students’ feedback system for evaluating the performances of individual teachers.

Laying special emphasis on research work and counseling for addressing Drug de-addiction and improving mental health, the Lt Governor called for dedicated academic inputs and devising programs for the same.

On the training of workforce in tourism sector, the Lt Governor called for imparting tourism & hospitality based training & research in the University. He further asked for Inter/Intra UT/State Student-Teacher exchange program for handholding of new Universities, spreading awareness and publicity of startups for increasing the startup culture and creating industry linkage of academia, besides imparting skill-based training to local youth to meet the requirements of skilled workforce.

The Lt Governor stressed optimum utilization of all available ICT technology-based teaching programmes and updating of e-learning and other teaching tools to connect the students and Faculty with the enhanced educational resource platforms.

He called for promoting excellence in teaching, research, and extension activities, strengthening technical education, optimum utilization of University’s resources, and advised for evolving best practices for maintaining transparency in all student-related matters.

He further asked the University authorities to lay special focus on capacity building, job oriented and skill development courses for the students to meet the modern-day requirements.

He congratulated the faculty and students for receiving grants of International Fellowships, Awards, and Scholarships.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner/ Secretary, Higher Education; Chancellor’s Nominees- Prof. Shamim Ahmad Shah, Prof. Showkat Ahmad Shah, Dr. Fehmeeda Hilal, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad; Dr. Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Dr. Shimla, Dr. Nissar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, KU and other senior officers.