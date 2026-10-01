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Home / Latest News / Lt Gen Mohit Seth Takes Over Command Of White Knight Corps From Lt Gen P K Mishra

Lt Gen Mohit Seth Takes Over Command Of White Knight Corps From Lt Gen P K Mishra

Jammu, Oct 1: Lieutenant General Mohit Seth, SM, VSM on Thursday took over the command of White Knight Corps from Lieutenant General P K Mishra, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM. On assuming command, the new Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to...

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Daily Excelsior
01:36 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Oct 1: Lieutenant General Mohit Seth, SM, VSM on Thursday took over the command of White Knight Corps from Lieutenant General P K Mishra, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM.

On assuming command, the new Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational readiness, professional excellence and team spirit, while continuing to foster peace, security and stability in the region.

“Prepared For Today, Ready For Tomorrow. We Serve, We Protect,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

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The White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, looks after operational area of Jammu region including Line of Control and hinterland.

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