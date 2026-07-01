Lt Gen Madanraj Pande assumes command of Fire & Fury Corps in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 30: Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande today assumed command of the Leh-based Fire & Fury Corps (14 Corps), succeeding Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla at a ceremonial change of command held at the Corps Headquarters in Leh.

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, who has completed a successful tenure as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire & Fury Corps, is set to take over as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command headquartered in Udhampur.

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During the ceremony, the outgoing Corps Commander expressed his appreciation to all ranks for their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to duty throughout his tenure.

He commended the troops for their exemplary service in some of the world's most challenging operational environments and expressed confidence in their continued excellence.

After taking over command, Lt Gen Madanraj Pande called upon all personnel of the Fire & Fury Corps to uphold the highest traditions, values and ethos of the Indian Army while serving the nation with unwavering dedication.

He stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness and preserving the Corps' distinguished legacy of professionalism and excellence.

The appointment of Lt Gen Pande comes at a crucial time as the Fire & Fury Corps continues to play a vital role in ensuring peace, stability and security along India's sensitive northern frontiers.

The leadership transition is expected to further strengthen the Corps' operational preparedness and reinforce its commitment to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity.

The Fire & Fury Corps is one of the Indian Army's most strategically significant formations, responsible for securing India's northern borders. It oversees operational deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and sensitive sectors bordering Pakistan.

Its area of responsibility includes the high-altitude regions of Eastern Ladakh, Kargil and the strategically important Siachen Glacier.