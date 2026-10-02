Lt Gen Akhilesh Kumar takes charge as general officer commanding of 1 Corps

New Delhi, Oct 2: Lt Gen Akhilesh Kumar, who has rare and invaluable experience in varied terrains and operational environments, including the Line of Control, has taken charge as the general officer commanding of 1 Corps at Mathura, the Army said on Friday.

The general officer succeeds Lt Gen V Hariharan.

He took charge of 1 Corps on October 1.

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Lt Gen Kumar, Sena Medal, is an alumnus of Sainik School, Tilaiya, and the National Defence Academy, Pune, and was commissioned into 4th Battalion, the Rajputana Rifles on June 13, 1992, according to an official statement.

The general officer holds an MSc from the Madras University and a master’s in management studies from the Osmania University.

“The officer has rare and invaluable experience in varied terrains and operational environments, including the Line of Control, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

In his illustrious career spanning over 34 years, besides commanding his parent unit, 4th Battalion, the Rajputana Rifles, he has been the commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and a general officer commanding of an Infantry Division under a Strike Corps.

“The general officer has tenanted various crucial and prestigious appointments, including colonel general staff of a RAPID, colonel military secretary in Military Secretary’s Branch and brigadier discipline and vigilance (A) in Adjutant General’s Branch,” it said.

Prior to assuming the appointment of the general officer commanding of 1 Corps, he was holding the appointment of additional director general, discipline and vigilance at Adjutant General’s Branch, the Army said.

For his determination and selfless dedication towards service of the nation, the general officer was awarded Sena Medal (Distinguished) and Vishisht Seva Medal. He was also awarded a General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Card by South Western Command for his invaluable contribution, it said. (Agencies)