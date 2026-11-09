L&T bags Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,500 cr order from  Noida Metro Rail Corporation for Aqua Line extension

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has secured an order ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The scope of the project covers the part design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from the Depot Station to Boraki, along with the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, including architectural finishes.

The order has been bagged by L&T's heavy civil infrastructure business vertical for the part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project, the company said in a statement.

Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension is poised to become a landmark urban transit project, significantly enhancing regional connectivity and commuter accessibility. The project will play a crucial role in supporting Noida's expanding urban landscape. It is scheduled to be completed within a stringent 36-month timeline, the statement added.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. (PTI)