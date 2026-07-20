L&T bags orders worth Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 cr  in metals, minerals segment

NEW DELHI, July 20: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged multiple projects from India's leading metals and mining companies, including public sector firms.

The mega orders, bagged by the Metals & Minerals (M&M) business vertical of L&T, range between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore. The company bagged the first order from a public sector company which is the country's largest iron ore producer.

The iron ore producer is expanding its operations to achieve an iron ore production capacity of 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030. As part of the expansion, the company is building an 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.

L&T has been awarded a specific package for this project and will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

"As part of its expansion programme to achieve 100 MTPA of iron ore production capacity by 2030, the company has awarded L&T Package..," L&T said in a statement.

The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, rapid wagon loading system and associated auxiliaries.

The second order is from another public sector Navratna company, which has undertaken the expansion of a steel plant in West Bengal, from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. L&T has secured various design and build and balance of plant packages for this.

L&T also continues its long-standing association with a major private sector metals producer, having secured an EPC order for a Zinc processing Plant. (PTI)