LS Speaker appeals to all parties for smooth conduct of Monsoon Session

NEW DELHI, Jul 17 : A day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament commences, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning people can be discussed comprehensively and productively.

Chairing a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Birla also emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions.

The Speaker appealed to all parties to cooperate for a smooth and orderly session so that issues concerning people can be discussed in a comprehensive and productive manner, an official aware of the deliberations of the meeting said.

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Birla also invited representatives from all political parties to the Lok Sabha to put forward their views on issues of public interest.

At the meeting, members representing the government and the opposition parties exchanged their views on the legislative and other businesses proposed to be taken up during the session.

The members also suggested several matters of public importance and national concern for discussion during the course of the session.

The BAC took note of the suggestions.

The scheduling of discussions and allocation of time for various items of business will be finalised in accordance with the established parliamentary procedures and in consultation with the government and leaders of the opposition parties, another official said.

The Speaker expressed confidence that all members would work collectively to ensure a productive and dignified Monsoon Session in the larger public interest.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said important bills that have been submitted by the government have been allocated time.

"The opposition has also made some suggestions, which we have noted. We have appealed to the opposition that when Parliament meets tomorrow morning, there should be no turmoil. If the opposition does not create turmoil, some bills will be taken up for discussion tomorrow," Rijiju said.

Some bills are ready to be introduced, for which time has been allocated, the minister said.

"But if the opposition creates turmoil, there will be little business," Rijiju said, but refused to disclose which bills will be taken up on the first day.

Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition has clearly conveyed that it will offer constructive participation and support for the government's bills, but in return, it expects the government to demonstrate its moral responsibility and provide answers on critical public issues.

Unfortunately, Gogoi said, he has not seen any indication of preparation or a clear stance from the government on matters of public interest; "instead, the government is merely buying time".

"Even today, people of the country do not know if the government is prepared to discuss the Ram Mandir issue, or NEET or the ethanol policy," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the government has not offered any clarity on these specific issues so far.

"It seems the government is strategising to evade these topics entirely and trying to create an atmosphere in the House that stifles discussion and suppresses these issues," he said.

Among others, the BAC meeting was attended by rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

On Sunday morning, the entire opposition staged a symbolic walkout from an all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session to protest against the invitation extended to rebel TMC MPs.

The opposition also protested against Birla's decision to allow the rebel TMC lawmakers separate seats in the House.

On Saturday, Rijiju invited the leader of the breakaway TMC faction, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, to the customary all-party meeting, noting that he and 19 other MPs "have joined the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI)".

On the same day, Birla approved separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC MPs, who have claimed to have joined the little-known NCPI. which has zero representation in Parliament.

Beginning Monday, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will continue to till August 13. (PTI)