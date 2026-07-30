LPU’s founder meets Delhi LG

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 29: Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) today met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with representatives from the healthcare and education infrastructure sectors.

The meeting served as a platform to exchange views on strengthening Delhi's position as a global hub for education, innovation and healthcare excellence.

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The participants held discussions on creating a more collaborative ecosystem by fostering stronger partnerships between academia, industry, and government.

During the meeting, the LG emphasised that collaborative engagements of this nature are essential for accelerating the vision of 'Viksit Delhi' and contributing to the broader national objective of 'Viksit Bharat' through improved education, innovation and world-class healthcare infrastructure.

The interaction also highlighted the importance of bringing together key stakeholders to support innovation, knowledge-sharing and infrastructure development.

Such collaborations are expected to play an important role in further enhancing the quality and reach of education and healthcare in the national capital.

The meeting provided an opportunity for meaningful discussions on areas of mutual interest aimed at supporting long-term development and progress.

As an institution committed to transforming higher education through its EduRevolution philosophy, which integrates entrepreneurship, experiential learning and industry engagement into academics, LPU continues to support discussions and collaborations like these that advance education, innovation, and national development.