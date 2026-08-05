LPU registers record placements with industry-ready talent

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Reflecting the strength of this technology-led academic ecosystem, Lovely Professional University (LPU) registered a record-breaking placement season for its 2025 and 2026 graduating B.Tech batches, with more than 2,000+ students across programmes securing annual packages from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Demonstrating the strong quality of talent and industry readiness, the average annual package of the top 10% of placed students reached Rs 14 lakh, surpassing the average packages reported by several leading IITs.

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Among the highest domestic offers this year, three B.Tech. computer science & engineering students received Rs 60 lakh per annum offers from Microsoft India.

The students are Ayush Kumar Joshi (Cybersecurity & Blockchain), Nitesh and Aditi Gupta.

Another three B.Tech CSE students secured Rs 48.6 lakh per annum offers from Amazon India, while eight students received Rs 43.5 lakh per annum offers from CRED, reflecting the growing demand for graduates equipped with expertise in emerging digital technologies and software engineering.

The placement season witnessed participation from leading global and Indian recruiters, resulting in over 6,000 placement offers.

Recruiters included Amazon, TCS, Bosch, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Trident, Blinkit, Federal Bank, Bank of America, Bank of New York, Flipkart, Cipla, LG Electronics, Qatar Highways, P&O Cruises, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceutical, IndiGo, along with several other Fortune 500 companies.

Significantly, more than 400 recruiters that also hire from IITs, IIMs and NITs recruited from LPU, underscoring the university's growing standing as a preferred destination for technology talent.

Complementing this ecosystem is LPU's EduRevolution, which integrates entrepreneurship, experiential learning and industry engagement into academics.

Through its "Earn Your Fee Back" model, students can also earn through internships, live projects and entrepreneurial ventures while pursuing their studies.

As India's digital economy continues to expand and global enterprises intensify their search for future-ready engineering talent, LPU's industry-driven B. Tech ecosystem continues to bridge the gap between academia and the technology industry, producing graduates equipped with the technical expertise, innovation mindset and practical experience required to build the next generation of digital solutions.