LPU offers future-focused programmes for students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: To equip students with industry-relevant skills and practical experience, in the changing landscape, Lovely Professional University (LPU) offered a wide range of future-focused programmes that help students explore unconventional yet high-potential career pathways.

The university is offering programmes in emerging fields including Physiotherapy, Embryology, Genetics and Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Forensic Sciences, Product and Industrial Design, Interaction Design (UI/UX), Multimedia and Animation, Gaming and Graphics, Film and TV Production, Languages & Literature, Languages, Social Sciences & Humanities, Interior and Furniture Design, Architecture, Nutrition and Dietetics, Applied Medical Sciences, Planning and Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences.

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These programmes prepare students for rapidly growing sectors.

Artificial Intelligence is creating new opportunities in healthcare and genetics, while robotics and automation are reshaping manufacturing and industrial operations.

Demand is also rising for professionals in forensic sciences, digital design, gaming, animation, multimedia and content creation as businesses expand their digital presence.

Healthcare-related programmes such as Physiotherapy, Embryology, Applied Medical Sciences, Nutrition and Dietetics and Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences open career opportunities in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, fertility clinics, research organisations, wellness institutions and preventive healthcare.

LPU combines classroom learning with practical exposure through advanced laboratories, industry collaborations, internships, live projects, research opportunities and skill-development initiatives.

This hands-on approach enables students to build professional competencies while working on real-world challenges.

The university also follows its unique “Earn Your Fee Back” philosophy, allowing students to apply their skills through industry projects, consultancy assignments, creative work, research, entrepreneurship and other professional engagements while pursuing their studies.

This helps students strengthen their portfolios, gain valuable industry exposure and improve their career readiness before graduation.