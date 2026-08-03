LPU launches ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Reaffirming their commitment to a drug-free life, Lovely Professional University (LPU) today launched the nationwide 100-week "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan - Gen Z Against Addiction" campaign with the participation of over 5,000 students, NSS volunteers and faculty members, who came together to take the Nasha Mukti Pledge,

The campaign, launched by PM Narendra Modi and spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, witnessed participation from youth across more than 28,000 locations nationwide.

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Recognising LPU's exemplary commitment to the cause, the University was selected as one of only nine universities in the country to participate in the live virtual interaction with the PM, contributing to the national movement towards a healthier society and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the youth, PM Modi described India's youth as the most crucial force in shaping the nation's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

He cautioned that drug addiction affects not only an individual but also devastates families, careers, and society.

Emphasising the grave consequences of substance abuse, the Prime Minister remarked, "Drugs may give a very small time of high, but they leave a low for a lifetime."

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, "Nation-building begins with building responsible citizens, and universities have a vital role in that mission. At LPU, we see it as our enduring responsibility to empower young minds with not only knowledge and skills, but also the values that strengthen society. LPU's commitment to a drug-free campus, continuous outreach programmes, and active participation in national initiatives reflect this belief."

He said, "As we join PM Narendra Modi in this nationwide mission against drugs, it is heartening that today also happens to be Friendship Day. On this occasion, let us make the Prime Minister our friend in this national movement and join him in taking a pledge for a Nasha Mukt Yuva and Nasha Mukt Bharat."

"Let us resolve to stay away from drugs, encourage our friends to do the same, and together become ambassadors of a healthier, stronger and more responsible India," he added.