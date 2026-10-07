LPU athletes contribute 13 golds to India’s Asian Games haul

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Lovely Professional University (LPU) athletes made a significant contribution to India’s campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with 32 LPU students winning 28 medals, including 13 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals across nine disciplines.

As per the university, LPU students accounted for 62 per cent of India’s gold medal tally, besides 41 per cent of its silver and 11 per cent of bronze medals. A total of 58 LPU students were part of India’s contingent across 15 disciplines.

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Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda was the standout performer, winning two gold and a silver. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting and was also named India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav won two gold medals each in compound archery, while Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal claimed gold in men’s 57kg and 65kg freestyle wrestling respectively. Lovlina Borgohain won gold in women’s 75kg boxing, while Kiran Pahal was part of the gold-winning women’s 4x400m relay team.

Seven LPU students were part of India’s men’s hockey gold-medal winning team, while Sakshi Rana featured in the women’s hockey gold-winning side. Ishan Kishan was part of India’s gold-winning cricket team.

Bommadevara Dhiraj, Elavenil Valarivan and Himanshu Dhillon won two silver medals each, while Vidarsa K Vinod and Neeraj Chauhan also secured multiple medals. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Antim Panghal and Nitesh Siwach won silver medals. Bronze medals were claimed by Neeraj Chauhan, Pooja Singh, Dharmveer Choudhary, Salman Khan and Satnam Singh.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder Chancellor, LPU, hailed the performances, saying they reflected the university’s vision of combining education with sporting excellence and national contribution.