LPU announces final call for admissions to online and DLPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Admissions for the August 2026 session of Online Mode and Distance Learning programmes (DLPs) at Lovely Professional University (LPU) are closing soon, with thousands of learners already enrolled across more than 21 Distance Education and 15 Online programmes.

LPU CDOE offers programmes across a broad spectrum of disciplines, including Management, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Commerce, Sciences, Arts, and Library & Information Sciences.

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The programmes are designed to provide learners with the flexibility to pursue higher education while balancing professional and personal commitments.

Through its Distance Education mode, learners can choose from Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma programmes.

The portfolio includes MBA, M.Com., BBA, B.Com. and DBA in Management and Commerce; MCA, M.Sc. IT, BCA, B.Sc. IT and DCA in Computer Applications and Information Technology; and programmes in Arts and Library & Information Sciences, including M.A. in Education, English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Punjabi and Sociology, along with B.A., MLIS, BLIS and DLIS.

LPU’s Online Mode further expands learning opportunities through programmes including MBA, MCA, M.Sc. in Data Science, Mathematics and Economics, M.Com., M.A. in English, History, Sociology and Political Science, BBA, BCA, B.A., DBA and DCA.

LPU’s academic standing is supported by its institutional accreditations, rankings and recognitions.

The University has been accredited NAAC A++ with a score of 3.68 and has been recognised by the UGC under the First Category of Graded Autonomy.

LPU has secured 31st position in NIRF 2025 and is placed in the 501–550 global band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, ranking 4th among Indian universities in that edition.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027, LPU is ranked 27th in India and in the 791–800 global band. LPU’s Distance and Online Mode programmes are also recognised by World Education Services (WES).

Prospective learners interested in joining LPU’s Distance and Online Mode programmes for the August 2026 session can visit www.lpude.in for Distance Education and www.lpuonline.com for Online Mode Programmes.

For further information and admission assistance, learners may also contact the helpline numbers 01824-521350 / 01824-520001.