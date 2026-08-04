BANIHAL/JAMMU, Aug 4: A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday after the tyre of a gas-filled LPG tanker caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, officials said.

The tanker was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the fire broke out in one of its tyres, prompting an immediate response from local residents, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the Fire and Emergency Services, they said.

The flames were brought under control before they could spread to the LPG tanker, averting a potentially serious incident, the officials said.

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Traffic on the highway was briefly affected during the firefighting operation but was restored after the situation was brought under control.

No casualties or damage to the tanker were reported, officials added. (Agencies)