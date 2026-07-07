LPG fire: Court directs BPCL and insurance firm to pay Rs 7.60 lakh compensation to kin of deceased woman

MUMBAI: (Jul 7) Bharat Petroleum Corporation and United India Insurance have been directed by a consumer court to jointly pay more than Rs 7.60 lakh in compensation to the family of a woman for negligence and service deficiency, more than 11 years after she died in an LPG cylinder leak fire.

The Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nagpur, in an order passed on July 2, rejected BPCL's argument that the complaint was lodged about four years after the incident.

It also pointed out that the insurance company closed the claim, citing a lack of documents, rather than actively processing it.