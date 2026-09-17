LPEF holds meeting, discusses demands of employees, pensioners

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: A meeting of All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) was held here on Wednesday under the leadership of its State general secretary, Javed Ahmed Shah. The president of Federation Tassraf Shah and its chairperson, Kabla Singh also attended it.

The meeting held detailed discussions regarding the grievances of the employees, pensioners and daily wagers. It was decided to escalate the movement for the redressal of the long pending demands by launching protests at district and provincial level in the UT of J&K.

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The meeting demanded increase in Medical Allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 2000 per month. The meeting termed it a genuine issue and urged the Government to pay immediate attention in redressing the same. It also demanded release of interim relief in the context of pay to provide immediate support to the employees, release of DA from July 2916, regularisation of daily wagers, need base workers, Anganwadi and Heath workers, settling of demands of NHM employees and fulfilment of demands of teachers and village guards as well as Numbardars.

The meeting also demanded control on increasing inflation and check on price hike of essential commodities which has become a serious issue and broken the back of working class. The meeting urged the Government to solve the problems of employees and pensioners immediately. It warned to launch agitation in case the demands are not settled. The other senior office bearers who attended the meeting included Noor Hussian Malik, Manzoor Ahmed Kichloo, Nazir Ahmed Wagey, Ishar Dass Singh, Anil Verma, Dwakar Sharma, Jugal Kishore, Babu Ram, Kamal Krishan, Amrita Singh, Ghulam Mohammed, Javed Iqbal, Jaleel Ahmed, Ashar Ali and others.