Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, J&K BJP, Gaurav Gupta has described India's growing global stature as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 as evidence of the country's rising strategic influence and international standing.

Gupta said India has secured the third position among Asia's most powerful nations with an improved score of 40.5, while Prime Minister Modi has been ranked as the region's second-most effective leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the rankings reflect India's expanding diplomatic outreach, strategic influence and growing recognition of its leadership at the international level.

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According to Gupta, India's narrowing power gap with China to its lowest level since 2018 indicates the country's rapid progress in strengthening its position in the global order. He attributed the improvement to advancements in military capabilities, defence partnerships, economic ambitions, diplomatic engagement and cultural influence.

He said India was no longer merely responding to global developments but increasingly shaping international affairs. Referring to expanding defence cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and BrahMos missile exports, Gupta said India was transitioning from a defence-dependent country to an emerging defence partner of several nations.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gupta criticized his description of India as a "side player" in global affairs, questioning the opposition's tendency to portray the country's achievements negatively.

He said criticism of the Government was legitimate in a democracy, but questioning India's international stature amounted to undermining its growing influence. Gupta urged Congress to introspect over its own record on foreign policy, national security and diplomatic positioning instead of questioning every achievement of the Modi Government.

Gupta asserted that India was steadily advancing towards becoming a global power, adding that the country's growing international influence reflected an ongoing national transformation driven by confidence, strategic vision and leadership.