Love---- that is deconstruction

Brij Nath Pandit Watloo Betab

Hailed as 'a Classicist for blending classical forms with the modern trends', Anne Carson's poetry is credited for 'Creating new forms for contemporary literature". She achieved this by blending tradition and modern thought, defied notions and styles.

Anne Carson, the 1950 born Canadian academician, poet and translator,is a citizen of Iceland since 2022. Today she is the 2026 Nobel Prize winner for literature.

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She learned ancient Greek during her school days and after securing a PhD from the University of Toronto and taught comparative literature and creative writing at many of the American Universities.She wrote about two dozen books that include poetry, prose and translations of some ancient Greek tragedies and few collections of her prose and poetry.

Carson is married, a second time, to Robert Currie, a Canadian visual artist whom Carson calls " Collaborator-husband person" and to whom she credits for ' helping shape the visual presentation of some of her most unconventional books and literary project'.

In her childhood , she had a passion for drawing images. In her poetry also we can see images, not just words or lines.

I like being with you all night with closed eyes

What luck- here you are

coming

along the stars

I did a road trip

All over my mind and heart

And

There you were

Kneeling by the roadside

With your little tool kit

Fixing something.

This poem depicts the intense desire of being in the arms of one's beloved.Love, that is about feeling someone there even in the dark, or with eyes closed. It's an ecstasy that is "small and sad - not loud, not happy like in movies.

In such a love, both the heart and the mind are synchronized with such intensity that the lover goes searching everywhere inside himself/ herself - all over one's thoughts and feelings - like a long drive. And in the middle of nowhere, there is the lover, 'kneeling by the roadside with a little toolkit, fixing something'… maybe the poet, the beloved.

This is what Mira said expressing her complete merger with Lord Krishna.

Mere to Girdhar Gopal doosro na koi. ( I only belong to Gopala, who lifted the mount Govardhan).

So for Carson, the poet ( Beloved) is finding someone quietly fixing the broken roads inside her, and realizing she can't go back to who she were before the lover met the beloved. And when the merger takes place, destruction of the individual, the re-construction has to be there to culminate the process.

And here comes the catch line,"Give me a world, you have taken the world I was". The beloved says, : "You took my world. Now give me a new one." This is what exactly Lord Krishna says, " Devotion becomes identity and the individual soul merges with the divine".

In love, you lose yourself, and you need the other person to give you a new self to live in.

Like Mira did."Shyam piya mori rang de chunariya"

( Oh my dark colour beloved, please colour my veil / my soul)

"Laal na rangaun main, hari na rangaun, Apne hi rang mein rang de chunariya"

(I don't want to dye it red; I don't want green, dye it in your own colour).

Traveling through life, each one of us goes through certain experiences that change our concepts about certain aspects of life. One faces the harsh reality.

Anne Carson also went through one such experience, a separation .

I had made a mistake.

Before this day.

Now my suitcase is ready.

Two hardboiled eggs.

For the journey are stored.

In the places where.

My eyes were.

How could it be otherwise?

Like a current.

Carrying a twig.

The sobbing made me.

Audible to yo.

Carson is saddened by separation but she does not blame the fate. She accepts that she herself made a mistake. That is realization.

And she leaves with just two boiled eggs for the journey backwards. She cries so much that her eyes seem to be not only dried, but hallowed to the extent that eggs can be stored there. Extreme pain.

"The sobbing made me. Audible to you."

This is the final punch.

Before, she was invisible to him, he didn't hear her, didn't see her. Only when she breaks down and sobs, does she finally become audible, become real to the other person. This means it is the pain that makes us heard.

Anne Carson's depiction of grief in her poems is very intense.

Freezing daffodils nod against April snow

Long queue at the food store

Brilliant deaths cut the day

Hal was only 64

He had sung kaddish for someone

else not long ago and no one expected -

even the lark does not see the Open,

someone said in another time.

The imagery of a frozen daffodil during the onset of Spring is very scary. The poet describes that death can never be brilliant. But when it snatches away a brilliant person, it becomes brilliant. That is oxymoron, an ironic figure of speech.

We may sing kaddish, a Jewish prayer for someone dead, praying and praising God, and think that 'he has gone, not me', but that is not the reality. Tomorrow someone else is bound to mourn my death.

Carson says that God has made human being like a sieve.

It was a November night of wind.

Leaves tore past the window.

God had the book of life open at PLEASURE

and was holding the pages down in one hand

because of the wind from the door.

For I made their flesh as a sieve

Wrote God at the top of the page

And then listed in order.

Alcohol

Blood

Gratitude

Memory

Semen

Song

Tears

Time.

The poem is too philosophical. Anything that is pleasure for the body is temporary. It shall ooze out. But its background is the religious concept wherein the Book of Life is described as 'a heavenly record of those who inherit eternal salvation'.In Indian thought, while we believe that the body is a temple, where the Lord resides, emphasis is always laid on keeping the body ' clean and pure'.

Then there has to be control over the senses. Like what Laleshwari or Lal Ded, the 13th Century Shaivite mystic from Kashmir preaches when she says ,"

Kya karh pancstsan dahan te kahaan, Vakshun yeth leji yim karith gay…

How do I handle the five elements,ten Senses and the mind. By not working in harmony, they simply drain the " Pot", the body of its divine purpose.

Anne Carson says that a human (Body) finds pleasure in those things which are not true pleasures. Their pleasure is momentary. This type of pleasure drains out of the body.

Carson says, "A poem, when it works, is an action of the mind captured on a page" . This means that a poem is a process. The words that describe the thought are the outcome of a process. Kashmir Shaivism elaborates this in the form of a Vac or Shabda, the creative energy of the Creator , Shiva. Vac that has four stages, namely para Vac, Pashyanti, and Vaikhuri.s

Poetry is a process where the action of the mind is involved with the creative outcome of an individual experience. The experience that moves from individualism to the universality. \ Anne Carson has an feminist view also.

It's good to be a neuter

I want to have meaningless legs,

There are things unbearable

One can evade them a long time

Then you die.

The ocean reminds me

Of your green room

There are things unbearable

Scorn,princes, this little size

Of dying.

Neuter, in Latin /Greek is neither masculine nor feminine . And the poet says it is better to be a neuter as that helps to escape the erotic gaze. Meaningless legs indicates the poet's desire to be pure, where the body is not a object of pleasure. It is perishable.

Greek mythology is evident in many of her poems.

When someone gazes on her, she feels the gaze is like a knife.

There faces I thought were knives

The way they pointed them at me

And waited

A hunter is someone who listens

So hard to his prey it pulls the weapon

Out of his hand and impales

Itself.

In Greek mythology Goddess Artemis, uses faintest sounds to aim at her prey. But she also would protect the pregnant animals, simply understanding them through sounds of their movement. This is being in sync with the nature. Self awareness.

Remember that King Dasharatha accidentally killed Shravan Kumar, by just listening to the sound of water bubble, thinking that an animal is drinking water. A bad Judgement.

Before the hunter hunts you down, kill your self( the ego). This in terms of Shaivite thought is self realization.

My personal poetry is a failure.

I do not want to be a person.

I want to be unbearable.

Lover to lover

the greenness of love

Cool, cooling.

Earth bears no such plant.

Who does not end up

a female impersonator?

Drink all the sex there is.

Still die.

Here the word poetry is not about her poems, but it denotes her persona. What we pretend to be is someone masked. It is the outer appearance. She wants to destroy the visible persona and be simply a lover. A lover that passes the greenness of love. A Roman love elegy.