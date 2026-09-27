Loudest But Loneliest Generation

Dr Anoop Singh

dranoop8998@gmail.com

There is a peculiar contradiction sitting at the heart of India's youth today, one that rarely makes it into our editorial pages because it does not fit into a single, convenient villain. We keep blaming the smartphone. We keep blaming exam pressure. We keep blaming parents, or the absence of parents, or too much of them. But the real crisis among today's young people is not any one of these things - it is that they have become experts at appearing connected while growing quietly, dangerously fluent in isolation.

Advertisement

Walk into any classroom, any coaching centre, any college hostel, and you will find a generation more informed than any before it. They can quote global affairs, debate climate policy, code an app before they can drive a car. By every visible metric - access, awareness, ambition - today's youth are ahead. And yet, ask a school counsellor, a psychiatrist, or simply a perceptive teacher who has taught for two decades, and they will tell you something troubling: never before have young people felt so unequipped to sit with an ordinary, unremarkable moment of their own life.

This is the real burning issue - not addiction to screens, but an addiction to escape. Social media is merely the vehicle; the destination is avoidance. A teenager today does not open Instagram because she is bored. She opens it because boredom itself has become unbearable - a void that must be filled within seconds, or else it starts to feel like failure. We have, without quite noticing, raised a generation that has never been taught how to be alone with an unfinished thought.

Consider what this does to ambition. Indian youth are often praised - rightly - for their drive. But drive without stillness curdles into a strange kind of anxious productivity: the fear of being left behind is now the primary engine of achievement, not curiosity, not joy. Students chase ranks, followers, internships, and certificates with the same restless hunger, unable to distinguish a goal they actually want from one they are terrified of missing. Success has become less about arriving somewhere and more about not being seen to fall behind. That is not ambition. That is fatigue wearing ambition's clothes.

Schools and parents must share the uncomfortable truth here. We built an education system obsessed with output - marks, ranks, placements - while offering almost no instruction in the internal life: how to fail without collapsing, how to sit with disappointment, how to want something without needing it to arrive immediately. We taught young people to optimise everything except their own inner steadiness. Little wonder that when the applause pauses, even for a day, many do not know what to do with themselves.

The way forward is not another awareness campaign about "screen time" or a fresh set of restrictions bolted onto young lives already suffocating under expectation. It requires something far less fashionable: a deliberate cultivation of solitude as a skill, not a punishment. Schools could treat unstructured, undocumented time - real free time, not another extracurricular - as seriously as they treat mathematics. Parents could resist the urge to fill every silence with a question about performance. And young people themselves might be gently encouraged to notice that the discomfort they feel when nothing is happening is not a problem to be solved by a notification, but a muscle waiting to be built.

India's youth are not fragile, and they are certainly not failing. They are, in fact, remarkably resilient - adapting to a world changing faster than any generation has had to adapt before. But resilience built entirely on distraction is brittle. The task before us - as teachers, as parents, as a society - is not to rescue them from their phones. It is to hand them back the far older, far harder skill their world has quietly stolen: the ability to be still, and to trust that stillness will not swallow them whole.

That is the real education still owed to this generation.

(The author is PGT English, Army Public School, Akhnoor)