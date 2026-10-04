NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Emphasising the timeless relevance of Jain philosophy, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday Lord Mahavir's preachings are not confined to the past or present, but serve as a guiding light for humanity for as long as the earth exists.

Addressing the Mahaparva Kshamapana Ceremony-2026 here, the vice president said the modern world is navigating unprecedented turbulence and that widespread warfare, geopolitical violence and rising individual feelings of intolerance, anger and revenge are eroding inner harmony and peace across societies worldwide.

"Mahavir Ji's preachings are not for yesterday or today. This is for the future as long as the earth exists. His teachings will exist forever for humanity," Radhakrishnan asserted.

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Lord Mahavir's guidance provides an essential roadmap for navigating global unrest and individual conflict, he said, adding that true non-violence extends beyond physical non-aggression to encompass total purity in thought, word and deeds.

The vice president said forgiveness means choosing reform over revenge, dialogue over hatred and reconciliation over hostility.

He also presented the Jain Samaj Ratna Award to former IRS officer K C Jain. (PTI)