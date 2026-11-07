Lord Dhanwantari Jayanti celebrated with fervour, gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Lord Dhanwantari (the creator of Ayurvedic System of Medicines) Jayanti was celebrated with fervour and gaiety here on Friday.

In this connection separate functions were organised by Indigenous Medicines Organisation (IMO) and Rahul Pharma.

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The IMO function was chaired by Dr K K Gandotra former Deputy Director Ayush in which large number of professionals participated.

Dr Virender Mahajan former president J&K Registration Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines while paying floral tribute, stressed on need to educate the people about health and hygiene as mentioned in Swasthvritta and Yogas of Ayurveda which has been recognised across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahesh Sharma, general secretary of IMO highlighted the stark contrast between the current reality of the Government Ayurvedic Medical College and the grand promises made by the authorities during its inauguration.

He said “During the inauguration ceremony held in July 2021, the authorities had assured the public and the medical fraternity that the institution would be developed into a state of the art college. Regrettably, years later, the college continues to suffer from a critical deficit of the teaching faculty, medical staff and essential infrastructural facilities, severely affecting both patient care and academic standards''.

He urged the administration to opt for transparent method to select the technically qualified staff through PSC as per NCISM norms and demanded that a full time principal from ISM be appointed in the College.

The gathering among others was addressed by Dr Sanjiv Pandey, Dr Ankit Bali, Dr Rajesh Goswami and Dr Ashutosh Mangotra. The function culminated with serving of Prasad.

At Rahul Pharma, Gangyal a large number of Ayurvedic professionals, civil society leaders and industrialists attended the function.

On the occasion Dr Virender Mahajan, CEO of Rahul Pharma and former president of the Board of Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicines , J&K made an appeal to PM, Narendra Modi to integrate national healthcare by permitting modern medical professionals to prescribe standardized, Pharmacopoeia -validated single herb medicines.

“Our PM has successfully projected India's traditional wellness systems, like Yoga onto the global stage,. The next definitive, evidence based frontier is the structural integration of therapeutics'', Said Dr Mahajan.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Taran Singh and Bihari Lal MD of Rohit Drugs also spoke on the occasion.