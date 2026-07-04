LoP Sunil Sharma Demands Ban on Book Allegedly Promoting 'Anti-National' Content

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Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday demanded an immediate ban on a controversial book allegedly circulated in government school libraries, accusing the Education Department of promoting “anti-national” content and seeking a high-level investigation into its approval and distribution. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Sharma, alleged that the book, Personalities and Legends of J&K, published by Paradise Publishers, glorifies separatists, terrorists and stone-pelters while portraying India in a negative light.