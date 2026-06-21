LoP Sunil Sharma Accuses NC Of Legitimizing Outsourcing And Backdoor Appointments

Srinagar, Jun 21: Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Sunday accused the National Conference government of legitimizing the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments, asserting that government jobs should be filled through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. Sharma made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Jawahar Nagar Municipal Park, where BJP workers were observing International Yoga Day.

The outsourcing system has emerged as a major political flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the arrangement, government departments engage manpower through private agencies rather than filling vacancies through regular recruitment channels. Sunil Sharma said that the practice reduces opportunities for educated youth seeking government employment through competitive examinations and established recruitment agencies.

Sharma as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust said the BJP was not opposed to employment generation but strongly objected to what he described as the government's growing reliance on outsourcing arrangements.

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"There should be a proper recruitment mechanism where educated youth get jobs on the basis of their ability and talent," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the National Conference has made the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments appear legitimate, maintaining that deserving candidates should be selected through a fair and transparent process.

He said government jobs must be filled through recognized recruitment bodies and competitive examinations to ensure equal opportunities for aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the issue as one that directly affects thousands of unemployed youth, Sharma said his party would continue to raise the matter at every available forum and press for what he termed a transparent and equitable recruitment framework. (KNT)