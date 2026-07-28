LoP slams Gandhi; calls for ban on PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of deriving political mileage from the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, asserting that the Centre already addressed concerns through an agreement.

Sharma, leader of the opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, launched a attack on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over its reported demand for the release of around 2,500 detainees on the lines of the relief extended after the Delhi agitation, and demanded that the party be banned, alleging it was trying to "revive and give space" to separatist ideology.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

"Rahul Gandhi is unnecessarily trying to insert himself into this entire issue (student protest)...the young people who were part of this movement reached a very amicable resolution with the government, following which they called off their protest," Sharma said, reacting to the letter written by Gandhi to Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Whether it was their demands for compensation, the withdrawal of FIRs, resignations, or any other issue, the government of India reached an agreement with them on all their demands. Now I fail to understand what Gandhi is looking for. He is simply trying to create political space for himself. Unfortunately, the Congress Party, which has been facing defeats on all fronts, is now trying to find relevance here," Sharma added.

In his letter to Shah, Gandhi demanded accountability for the "barbaric assault" on peacefully protesting students in Delhi and asked whether he approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns, against the youth.

Sharma termed as "unfortunate" PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's reported demand for the release of around 2,500 people detained by police following the killing of a policeman by a lone terrorist in south Kashmir last week, questioning whether the party was "equating separatists and terrorists with those students who were fighting for their careers and their professional future."

The BJP leader alleged that the PDP was advocating the release of those involved in stone-pelting and supporters of terrorists.

"Unfortunately, I would say that a party whose very foundation was built on separatism should face the same treatment as Jamaat-e-Islami and other Hurriyat organisations that have been banned," he said

The PDP should be "banned", Sharma said, for its attempt to revive and once again give space to the separatist ideology.