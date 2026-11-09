LoP Sharma Visits Fire-Hit Nehru Market, Forms Six-Member Committee

Jammu, Nov 9: Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday visited the fire-hit Warehouse Complex near Nehru Market in Jammu, where a massive fire broke out on Sunday evening, completely damaging more than 15 shops.

In a statement, Sunil Sharma said that in consultation with BJP J&K President Sat Sharma, he had constituted a six-member committee to assess the losses suffered by traders at both Nehru Market and Shiv Market and prepare a comprehensive list of affected traders.

The committee will be headed by MLA Sham Lal Sharma (Jammu North) and comprise Dr Narinder Singh, MLAs Yudhvir Sethi, Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, and BJP General Secretary Baldev Singh Billowria.

Advertisement

The committee will subsequently take up the matter with the Government to ensure time-bound relief and rehabilitation. It will also pursue the demand for allowing MLAs to utilise their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to extend assistance to the affected traders.

During the visit, Sunil Sharma met the affected traders, many of whom suffered losses worth crores of rupees within minutes. He expressed solidarity with the victims and assured them that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly with every family affected by the tragedy.

He said, "In barely two weeks, Jammu has witnessed two devastating market fires: first at Shiv Market near the Railway Station and now at Nehru Market. These are not just shops; they represent the livelihoods of hundreds of families. Traders cannot be sent home with mere words of sympathy. They need relief on the ground and a concrete plan to ensure that such incidents do not happen again."

Sunil Sharma demanded adequate and time-bound compensation for the affected traders of both markets, over and above the routine relief norms, keeping in view the extent of losses suffered by them.

He also called for the deployment of additional fire tenders in the Warehouse area, including compact fire tenders and quick response vehicles capable of entering narrow market lanes, to ensure their availability near Jammu's crowded commercial areas.

Emphasising the need for long-term preventive measures, he urged the Government to identify and allot a separate, isolated site for warehouses and the storage of inflammable goods, away from crowded markets and residential areas.

Referring to the earlier fire incident at Shiv Market, Sunil Sharma said, "After the Shiv Market fire, the NC Government promised 'all possible assistance', but no relief amount or timeline has been made public so far. The Omar Government must now move from assurances to action."

Sunil Sharma reiterated that the affected traders deserve immediate relief, fair compensation and proper rehabilitation, and stressed that the Government must take concrete and time-bound steps to address their concerns and strengthen fire safety arrangements across Jammu's commercial establishments.

He was accompanied during the visit by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, former J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, MLAs Arvind Gupta, Yudhvir Sethi and Vikram Randhawa, and BJP State General Secretary Baldev Singh Billowria. (KNO)