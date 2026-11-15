LoP, MLA Kishtwar, DC pay floral tribute to martyrs of Kiyar-Dachhan

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 14: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma (MLA Paddar-Nagseni), MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma paid floral tributes to the two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Rashpal Kumar and Babhi Chand, who were martyred in the upper forest area of Deharna village in Marwah on November 11, 2026.

The deceased SPOs were residents of the remote Kiyar area of Tehsil Dachhan. They were killed while on their way to Deharna to perform their official duty.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Leader of Opposition, MLA Kishtwar and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, accompanied by officers of the civil and police administration, visited Kiyar-Dachhan to take stock of the situation and meet the bereaved families.

They remained in the area till the last rites of the deceased were performed, extending support and expressing solidarity with the grieving families in this difficult time.

The Leader of Opposition, MLA Kishtwar, DC and other officers paid floral tribute to the departed souls, visited the bereaved families and conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

During their interaction with the bereaved families, the Deputy Commissioner assured them that all possible assistance would be extended by the District Administration.

He further informed that cases for compassionate appointment of eligible dependent family members under the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022 (formerly SRO-43) along with compensation admissible under the applicable rules, would be dully processed as per the prescribed procedure.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with local residents and assured them that issues concerning road connectivity, mobile network coverage and other developmental requirements of the Kiyar area would be assessed by the concerned departments and taken up on priority for appropriate action.