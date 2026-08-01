LoP, MLA call on LG, raise several key issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, along with MLA Billawar, Satish Sharma, today called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir and discussed a range of important issues concerning public welfare, sports, religious affairs and overall development in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the leaders raised the issue of several outstanding sportspersons from Jammu & Kashmir who have reportedly been left out of the recent selection list. They specifically highlighted the cases of deserving para-athletes and Arjuna Awardees, whose exceptional achievements have brought pride to Jammu & Kashmir and the country. They urged the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that all deserving sportspersons are duly recognized and extended the benefits and support to which they are entitled.

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The delegation also discussed matters relating to the Shri Sukrala Mata Shrine Board, stressing the need for its strengthening and for undertaking necessary measures to improve infrastructure, enhance facilities for pilgrims and promote the shrine as an important religious and tourism destination.

The leaders further brought to the notice of the Lieutenant Governor various issues concerning infrastructure development, public welfare, tourism, connectivity and the timely execution of developmental projects across different parts of Jammu & Kashmir. They sought expeditious action on these matters to ensure balanced and inclusive development throughout the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and assured them that all genuine concerns would be examined on priority and appropriate directions would be issued to the concerned departments.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Kak, film-maker and television presenter called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various important matters pertaining to protection and promotion of Heritage sites of the Union Territory.

Kak also presented his book titled "A Fire over Mount Everest" to the Lieutenant Governor.