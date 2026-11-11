LoP living in a fool’s paradise: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition, saying that he was living in a fool's paradise if he believed that political theatrics and rhetoric could weaken the National Conference.

"Perhaps the leader of the opposition needs a history lesson. The National Conference is not a political outfit that came into existence yesterday. It is an institution built on decades of struggle, immense sacrifices and the blood and sweat of generations who stood up for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who have little understanding of this history should refrain from making such fanciful claims," he said.

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He further said that the NC has survived political conspiracies, difficult periods and numerous attempts to undermine it, yet its bond with the people remains unshaken.

"Let me make this absolutely clear: even if the Leader of Opposition were to mobilise his entire party against the National Conference, he would not be able to make even a small dent in our organisation. The NC draws its strength from the people, its history and its sacrifices. Political adventurism and wishful thinking cannot erase a legacy that has been built over generations," Tanvir asserted.

He said that while some leaders remain preoccupied with political theatrics and predictions about the NC's future, the party remains focused on governance, fulfilling its commitments and addressing the everyday concerns of the people.

Earlier Tanvir reviewed Development Works in Zadibal, undertook an extensive tour of various areas of Zadibal constituency, including New Colony Lal Bazar and the interior areas of Nowshera, to review ongoing development works and take stock of public grievances.

During the visit, he issued directions for the repair and restoration of Nowshera Ghat, which has become rodent-infested, causing inconvenience to the local population.