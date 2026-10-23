LoP challenges Omar to hold panchayat, municipal polls; calls them litmus test for Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Oct 22: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today challenged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to hold panchayat and municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the National Conference was reluctant to face the polls because it feared losing public support.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sharma said the elections would serve as a "litmus test" for the Omar Abdullah Government, particularly over its promises on electricity, cooking gas cylinders, jobs and ration.

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"The Government that has deceived people in the name of electricity, cylinders, jobs and ration will face its first litmus test in the panchayat elections," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that Omar Abdullah and his father, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, had repeatedly indicated that panchayat elections would not be held because the party did not want other political representatives to emerge in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They know that the National Conference will fall on its face. The people will hold it accountable for the deceit it has practised on them," he said, adding that the party feared facing voters in local body elections.

Sharma also referred to the proposed panchayat and municipal elections in Ladakh, questioning the National Conference's reluctance to hold similar polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the security situation, the BJP leader said there had been a significant decline in militancy over the past five years, particularly in the recruitment of local youth into militant groups.

He said the Central Government had achieved a major success, claiming that not a single local youth had joined a militant organisation in the past two years.

"This is a significant sign of the end of militancy here," Sharma said, adding that foreign militants operating in the region were being eliminated. He also claimed there had been a substantial decline in the number of overground workers (OGWs) and stone-pelting incidents.

Referring to the Union Home Minister's speech on Wednesday, the BJP leader said the overall security situation indicated that Kashmir was moving away from militancy towards peace, saying that complete peace would take more time.

"Kashmir, which was fighting terrorism, is now moving towards peace. It will take a little more time before you see complete peace in the environment of Kashmir," he said.

Commenting on the protests in Ladakh and the issue of people detained in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma rejected comparisons between the protesters in Ladakh and individuals accused of involvement in militancy in Kashmir. He said several people who were now described as political prisoners had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) during the previous People's Democratic Party and National Conference Governments.

Sharma said the comparison between such detainees and protesters in Ladakh was misplaced. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be the first to seek justice for anyone it considered innocent if they had been wrongly implicated.

However, he maintained that those who had fired at people or taken up arms against India could not be described as innocent. "Those who have fired bullets and fought against India cannot be called innocent," he said.