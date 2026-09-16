LoP betrays people of Padder on ‘development plank’: DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 15: Senior National Conference leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma of betraying the people of Padder- Nagseni Assembly constituency in the name of development, alleging that the constituency continues to remain deprived of basic developmental works.

Addressing a series of workers' meetings at Machail, Gulabgarh of District Kishtwar chaired by Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo, District president, JKNC Kishtwar, Choudhary questioned the LoP over the prevailing development conditions in Paddar- Nagseni Assembly constituency and asked why the road from Gulabgarh to Maa Machail has not been constructed despite the passage of nearly 12 years, during which the LoP has been serving as an MLA of Padder- Nagseni Assembly segment.

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He further questioned why the 15 families who lost their members in the Chishoti cloudburst tragedy have not yet been provided proper houses and rehabilitation. He also asked why only a few selected people appear to have benefited from the power projects under construction in Padder – Nagseni area by your interventions and why large parts of the constituency continue to remain untouched by meaningful development.

Choudhary said the people of Padder- Nagseni deserve accountability, transparency and equal development rather than political rhetoric and repeated promises. He stressed that the genuine issues of the people must be addressed on the ground.

Addressing the gathering, Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president, JKNC Jammu, said that the BJP was misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir through programmes such as the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan and outreach programmes, which, he alleged, were being used more for political publicity than for solving the problems of the people.

Gupta said that Padder- Nagseni constituency remains grossly neglected in terms of developmental works, and the people are looking for concrete action on roads, rehabilitation, public infrastructure and other basic necessities. He asserted that the National Conference would continue to raise the genuine concerns of the people and demand equitable development for every region and constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajjad Kichloo, MP and Zonal president Chenab region highlighted the problems, difficulties and demands of Kishtwar and Padder Nagseni Assembly constituencies. He said Padder- Nagseni constituency is the most backward and un-development constituency due to poor representation of the areas. He demanded special attention and focus to the said areas.

Senior NC leaders- Vijay Lochan Chairman SC Cell, Rakesh Singh, Pooja Thakur former DDC Chairperson Kishtwar, Shahan Kichloo, Indu Bala, Sharshad Natnoo, Faisal Hussain and Ramesh Kumar also accompanied DyCM.