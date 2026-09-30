LoP Accuses Omar Of 'Sabotaging' Statehood Demand, Terms J&K Assembly Session 'Unfortunate'

Srinagar, Sept 30: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of "sabotaging" the demand for restoration of statehood by linking it with the pre-1953 position and restoration of Article 370, while terming the just-concluded Autumn Session "unfortunate" for the people of J&K.

"Who gave you the right to sabotage statehood by adding the pre-1953 position and restoration of Article 370 to it?" Sharma asked while addressing reporters after the conclusion of the seven-day session.

Sharma said the BJP supports restoration of statehood but opposed linking the demand with restoration of the constitutional arrangements that existed before the changes made in 2019.

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The Assembly passed the statehood resolution amid strong protests by BJP members, who objected to references to earlier autonomy and special-status resolutions.

Sharma also questioned the Congress over its support for the resolution and criticised Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing it to be taken up. He reiterated the BJP's demand that the Speaker step down on moral grounds.

Drawing a parallel with the political legacy of National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah, Sharma referred to the pre-1953 period and the former demand for a separate Constitution and flag, questioning the rationale behind bringing the issue into the present statehood debate.

He strongly rejected any suggestion of a return to a separate constitutional arrangement for Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the region's constitutional framework should remain within the Constitution of India.

LoP also emphasised what he described as the secular and inclusive character of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region is home to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Shias, Sunnis, Gujjars, Paharis, OBCs and people belonging to different communities.

He argued that religious demography could not form the basis for seeking a separate Constitution or flag, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir had an "inclusive character".

Turning to the functioning of the government, Sharma termed the Autumn Session "unfortunate", alleging that it failed to address issues concerning various sections of society.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for this session and hoping that it would bring some good news. I consider these seven days unfortunate for the people," he said, questioning Chief Minister Omar' s description of the session as "fruitful".

Sharma said the BJP had raised the issues of daily wagers, contractual employees, daily-rated workers, NHM and NYC workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, GRS and technical assistants, KEMPA workers and employees of water-testing laboratories.

He alleged that the government failed to provide satisfactory answers to these concerns despite repeated demands raised by BJP members during the session.

"On the first day, we asked the government for answers on the issues raised by people at every district headquarters. We asked for answers throughout the day, but the government did not answer these issues," he said.

The BJP leader also accused the government of failing to address shortages in the health and education sectors. He claimed that J&K continued to face a shortage of around 13,000 doctors and paramedics and alleged that the government had failed to make adequate use of recruitment agencies.

Sharma further claimed that around 4.25 lakh people were still without access to drinking water.

He also released a "Promises vs Performance" dossier, claiming it documented gaps between commitments made by the Omar Abdullah government and its performance in areas including healthcare, employment and drinking water.

Sharma claimed that even legislators from the ruling National Conference were dissatisfied with the functioning of the government.

On reservation-related issues, he declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice and that he did not want to comment on a matter pending before the court.

He reiterated that the BJP's position was for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, but without linking it to restoration of the pre-2019 constitutional arrangement. (Agencies)