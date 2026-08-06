Long pending Rajwar water project enters final stage

To ease water shortages in 13 villages

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Ending nearly a decade of wait, the long-pending Lower Rajwar Raw Water Main Project in north Kashmir's Handwara is set to be commissioned this week, bringing long-awaited relief from drinking water shortages to around 25,000 residents across 13 villages.

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The project, being executed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, involves the laying of a 9-kilometre-long, 200 mm diameter Ductile Iron (DI) Raw Water Main connecting the filtration plant to the Lower Rajwar area.

Trial testing of the pipeline has already commenced, with officials saying the project has entered its final stage before becoming operational.

Executive Engineer, PHE Handwara-Baramulla, Aijaz Ahmad, told Excelsior that the decade-old project is expected to be commissioned this week, marking a major improvement in drinking water infrastructure for villages that have struggled with inadequate water supply for years.

He said the commissioning of the scheme will ensure a more reliable and improved supply of potable water to nearly 25,000 residents, addressing a long-standing public demand.

The villages set to benefit from the project include Dudipora, Bakiakher, Baderher, Budkot, Machipora, Khirman, Nabedzab, Nagranar, Baderkali, Bahadarpora, Goriakher, Wadipora and Lachipora.

With commissioning expected within days, the project is set to end years of uncertainty over drinking water availability in Lower Rajwar and provide a significant boost to the region's basic civic infrastructure.