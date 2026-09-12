Loneliness among elderly emerging as 'silent epidemic' taking toll on health, doctors

New Delhi, Sep 12: Loneliness among the elderly is emerging as a serious but often overlooked concern, doctors have warned.

Older adults can feel isolated even while living with their families, and prolonged social disconnection can take a toll on both their mental and physical health, they say.

According to Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, a senior consultant of geriatric medicine at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, loneliness is not simply about living alone but an emotional state in which a person feels disconnected, neglected or deprived of meaningful relationships.

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"An elderly person can live with their family and still feel lonely, while someone living alone may remain socially active and well connected. Loneliness, therefore, cannot be assessed simply by looking at whether a person lives alone or with others," said Dr Bhatti.

Changing family structures, urbanisation, migration of younger people for education and employment and the growing prevalence of nuclear families have further complicated the problem, he said.

Older adults who have lost a spouse, live alone, have disabilities or suffer from chronic illnesses can be particularly vulnerable, while retirement and children moving to other cities or countries may further reduce social interaction, Dr Bhatti said.

Dr Avinash Chakrawarty, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at National Centre for Ageing (NCA), Delhi AIIMS, said loneliness should be viewed as a health issue rather than a consequence of ageing.

Social connection is an important component of healthy ageing, and when it erodes, it can affect sleep, appetite, physical activity, mood and even treatment adherence in an elderly person, he said.

Many seniors gradually withdraw from social activities because of mobility problems, hearing difficulties or a feeling that they are no longer needed, Dr Chakrawarty said.

"This can create a cycle in which isolation leads to poorer mental and physical health, which in turn makes the person less willing or able to engage with others.

"Families need to recognise subtle changes such as loss of interest in routine activities, reduced communication or spending most of the day alone. Regular conversations, shared meals, outings and involving seniors in family decisions can help restore a sense of belonging and purpose," Dr Chakrawarty said.

Dr Anup Singh, Founder Head of the Department of Geriatric Medicine, IMS-BHU, and nodal officer/Chief of the upcoming National Centre of Ageing at BHU, said prolonged loneliness has been linked with several physical and cognitive health concerns.

"Persistent stress associated with loneliness may contribute to sleep disturbances, high blood pressure and cardiovascular risk, while reduced physical and social activity can worsen existing chronic conditions," he said.

"There is also growing evidence linking social isolation and loneliness with depression, anxiety and cognitive decline. In older adults, therefore, assessing social connectedness should be part of a broader health evaluation," he added.

Doctors must ask about who the patient interacts with, how often they participate in activities and whether they feel supported, rather than limiting consultations to medicines and laboratory reports, Dr Singh said.

The problem is not restricted to cities, doctors insist.

While busy urban lifestyles and limited neighbourhood interaction can leave seniors isolated, migration of younger generations for employment can similarly leave older adults in rural areas without regular companionship, Dr Singh said.

Technology can help bridge geographical distances through phone calls, video calls and social media, though, he stated.

Dr Bhatti said tackling loneliness does not necessarily require major interventions.

"Regular conversations, sharing meals, involving older family members in everyday activities and genuinely listening to them can go a long way. They need to feel that they continue to be an important part of the family," he said.

Senior citizen clubs, community centres, volunteering opportunities, cultural programmes and intergenerational activities can also help older adults remain socially engaged.

As India's elderly population continues to grow, doctors said addressing loneliness will become increasingly important to ensure that longer life also translates into healthier and more fulfilling ageing. (Agencies)